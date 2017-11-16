No fresh injuries for Pompey

Have your say

Pompey have picked up no new injuries for Saturday’s clash against Southend at Fratton Park.

Milan Lalkovic remains sidelines continues to treat his Achilles setback.

The Slovakian aggravating his onging problem in the Blues’ 1-0 win at Charlton in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Meanwhile, Damien McCrory is still out after undergoing knee surgery and returning to parent club Burton Albion.

Jack Whatmough also continues his rehabilitation for his knee injury.

However, Kenny Jackett’s side are boosted by the returns of Nathan Thompson and Stuart O’Keefe.

Both missed last week’s 3-2 victory at Blackpool through suspension but are available for selection against the Shrimpers.