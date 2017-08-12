No place for Baker in Pompey line up

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has retained the side which impressed in a gutsy defeat at Cardiff in the week.

That means no place for Carl Baker in the starting XI at Oxford United today, as the Blues boss sticks with teenager Adam May in a central midfield spot.

Meanwhile, Brandon Haunstrup continued at left-back in the absence of the injured Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.

Elsewhere, Kal Naismith once more received the nod ahead of Conor Chaplin in attack, with skipper Brett Pitman operating behind.

It represented a match-day 18 unchanged to that which lost 2-1 in extra-time at Cardiff in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Pompey: McGee, Talbot, Burgess, Whatmough, Haunstrup, May, Rose, Evans, Pitman, Bennett, Naismith.

Subs Not Used: Bass, Davies, Baker, Chaplin, Main, Kabamba, Close.