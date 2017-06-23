No Pompey move for Plymouth ace Carey

GRAHAM CAREY is not on Pompey’s radar.

The Blues have been linked with Plymouth’s creative midfielder, who is out of contract at Home Park.

But The News understands he’s not currently a player interesting new manager Kenny Jackett.

The 28-year-old showed himself to be one of the outstanding talents in League Two over the past two seasons.

Unsurprisingly, a host of clubs are clamouring for the Irishman’s signature as he mulls over his options.

Pompey aren’t currently one of them, however, with the club well stocked with forward-thinking options in Carey’s area of the park.

Paul Cook was known to be a big fan of the former Celtic man, but there doesn’t appear to be any lingering interest in his signature after his exit for Wigan.

That was the case with Nathan Thompson, as Jackett completed his first signing on Thursday on a two-year deal after initial talks under Cook.

A goalkeeper, left-back, holding midfielder and striker are other areas Pompey are looking to strengthen.