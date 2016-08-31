No second thoughts for former Pompey striker

It was a Fratton Park stay that lasted half a year, producing 10 goals in 23 League One appearances.

But while Izale McLeod enjoyed his brief yet profitable spell with Pompey in the first half of the ill-fated 2012-13 League One season, he didn’t think twice about celebrating against his former employers for new club Yeovil Town last night.

Izale McLeod scores. Picture: Joe Pepler

Divisive McLeod, who last week joined the Glovers from fellow League Two side Notts County, netted the hosts’ second goal as they edged a seven-goal Checkatrade Trophy thriller at Huish Park.

That’s after he spurned a glorious chance to give Yeovil the lead on his home debut – sending an effort against the post in the first minute.

He said: ‘I celebrated my goal quite well I thought.

‘I gave it a little jump and a fist pump.

‘I was at Portsmouth for six months, so I am not going to be not celebrating for something like that.

‘I did have a good time there but I celebrated it.

‘I just wanted to keep calm and not over celebrate because we still had a long way in the game to go.

‘I had missed one in the first minute but you have to be there to miss the chances and you have to be there to score them.

‘That’s what I have done my whole career, so I am a bit long in the tooth in terms of football to let something like that affect me.’

Pompey boss Paul Cook made 11 changes for the Huish Park clash – with Yeovil making just two.

And McLeod was impressed by the depth of the Blues’ squad.

It is a factor he thinks makes them title contenders this season.

The striker said: ‘They are going to be favourites every season they are in League Two.

‘That’s because of the depth of squad they have got and the manager.

‘They have got really good players.

‘And I expect them to be up there or thereabouts.

‘But we have got our own aspirations.

‘We are quietly optimistic that if we work hard and get our injured players back to have a healthy squad, we can do something in the league this season.’

And McLeod is relishing the chance to sample the famous Fratton Park atmosphere again this campaign.

He added: ‘I always look forward to playing at Fratton Park.

‘The fans there are great – possibly the best set of fans I have played for and they do make a lot of noise.’

– JEFF MARSHMAN