No time for self-pity insists Pompey boss

Kenny Jackett revealed Pompey won’t be feeling sorry for themselves after their first League One loss at Oxford United.

The Blues were given a harsh lesson to the tough demands the third tier requires with a 3-0 defeat against the U’s.

Despite an encouraging first-half performance, the visitors were put to the sword after the break through goals from Wes Thomas, Gino van Kessel and Josh Ruffels.

Chances were scarce for Pompey at the Kassam Stadium, although Brett Pitman had the ball in the back of the net on 42 minutes only for referee Graham Salisbury to rule it out for a shove by the Blues skipper.

After an encouraging start to the campaign in the curtain-raising victory against Rochdale, momentum has slowed.

And Jackett insisted Pompey must improve next week against Walsall.

‘You get decisions like Brett’s but I’ve seen it again and it looks a fair goal,’ he said.

‘Having said that, I’m not looking for us to feel sorry for ourselves.

‘It’s a different league after four years in the bottom division but we are a big club and we want to do well.

‘Oxford have a good side who just missed out on promotion last year and will want to do the same this season.

‘However, we want to do well and we are aiming for better performances.

‘The second-half performance was not good enough.

‘They used their pace and power on the counter – that made them more dangerous sitting deep.’