Search

No trophy if Pompey pull off improbable title win

The Pompey players will half to wait to get their hands on silverware if results go their way on Saturday

The Pompey players will half to wait to get their hands on silverware if results go their way on Saturday

Pompey defender Matt Clarke

Video: Matt Clarke previews Cheltenham game

0
Have your say

No silverware

POMPEY will not be presented with the league trophy if they pull off an unlikely title win.

The League Two silverware will be at Blundell Park for Plymouth’s final-day meeting with Grimsby.

Football League protocol is the trophy will go to the leaders’ game in a scenario where more than one side can lift the title.

That would pave the way for it being presented at Pompey’s promotion party at Southsea on Sunday, if they were to move to the top of the pile for the first time this season.

Paul Cook’s side need to better Plymouth’s result as well as Doncaster’s result at home to Hartlepool tomorrow.

Back to the top of the page