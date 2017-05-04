No trophy if Pompey pull off improbable title win

No silverware

POMPEY will not be presented with the league trophy if they pull off an unlikely title win.

The League Two silverware will be at Blundell Park for Plymouth’s final-day meeting with Grimsby.

Football League protocol is the trophy will go to the leaders’ game in a scenario where more than one side can lift the title.

That would pave the way for it being presented at Pompey’s promotion party at Southsea on Sunday, if they were to move to the top of the pile for the first time this season.

Paul Cook’s side need to better Plymouth’s result as well as Doncaster’s result at home to Hartlepool tomorrow.