No Wallace windfall for Pompey

Pompey will not receive a windfall from Jed Wallace’s switch to Millwall.

The former Fratton favourite today completed an anticipated move to the Championship side from Wolves.

The three-year deal was for an undisclosed fee, which is understood to be below the £800,000 the Molineux club initially paid Pompey.

Under terms of his May 2015 arrival from the Blues, a sell-on clause had been negotiated by chief executive Mark Catlin.

However, that only qualifies should the next transfer be above the fee originally paid, which in this instance does not apply.