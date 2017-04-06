Noel Hunt sidelined for four weeks

Noel Hunt has been ruled out for at least four weeks with a shoulder injury.

And boss Paul Cook has hinted that Kal Naismith could start up top against Yeovil at Fratton Park on Saturday in the absence of the ex-Reading man.

Hunt was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s 2-0 win at Hartlepool. The Irishman fell awkwardly and dislocated his shoulder.

With Eoin Doyle also on the sidelines for the rest of the campaign with a groin problem, Cook has revealed Naismith could continue leading the Blues’ front line.

The Scot played as a striker when Gary Roberts replaced Hunt at Victoria Park.

‘Noel is going to be out, at best, for four weeks, Cook said in his pre-match press conference. At worst, longer.

‘Eoin’s doesn’t look a great injury at all. The two lads are out for the weekend.

‘Naismith and Gary finished the game very well and I’d be very shocked if anything was to change.’

Carl Baker missed the trip to Hartlepool but has been back training with the first team. He could make his return against the Glovers.

Cook added: ‘Carl has done a bit today. Hopefully there will be no reaction to that.

‘He will train with the team tomorrow and, if he’s fit, he’ll take his place in team on Saturday.’