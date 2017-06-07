Noises which mean no Pompey exits to Latics

There is a recurring pattern to managerial departures.

With every exit from the hot seat will arrive talk of the departing figure’s deficiencies.

Whether it is in the shape of tarnished relations with the hierarchy, the quality of their coaching, social habits or fallouts with the players, such talk perennially surfaces.

Paul Cook has found himself the subject of all of the above after his departure for Wigan.

But it’s the latter of the four which seems to be recurring more frequently.

Cook had a bust-up with one player. That man couldn’t stand his manager.

This senior figure had zero respect for the way the former Blues boss went about his business.

It seems Pompey won the title despite carrying the baggage of the 50-year-old leading them on their way, rather than him making any kind of positive contribution.

Of course that is nonsense, but it doesn’t stop the sentiment surfacing.

Just as the manner of Cook’s exit 25 days after saying he had no interest of leaving is unseemly, so is the kind of talk which always appears after a manager’s departure.

Still, at least the new Latics boss doesn’t have to worry about his Fratton Park legacy being tainted by such chat.

He’s already persona non grata around PO4.

Perhaps it is human nature for these tales to surface.

The whispering no longer has to be kept from prying ears around the place and aren’t of such consequence.

Still, if Cook really was as unpopular with his playing staff as suggested from so many directions since he left, there is a positive conclusion to take.

Nobody will have to worry about any of the current Blues squad following the Liverpudlian to Wigan.

Surely they wouldn’t be prepared to play for such an unpopular figure again.