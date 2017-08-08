Non-Leaguers sign another ex-Pompey Premier League player

Have your say

Jermaine Pennant has joined fellow former Pompey loanee Jamie O’Hara at non-league big-spenders Billericay Town.

Pennant, who made 13 Premier League appearances for the Blues in the 2008-09 season, is the latest big name to be announced by the ambitious Isthmian League premier division side.

Billericay play in the seventh tier of English football – a league won by the Hawks last season, with Bognor also gaining promotion via the play-offs.

But multi-millionaire businessman manager/owner Glenn Tamplin has assembled a squad with a rumoured wage budget of £32,050 per week, on a three-year mission to lead his side into the Football League.

Pompey hero O’Hara – who played in the 2010 FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea – joined the part-time Essex outfit last season, playing alongside former England defender Paul Konchesky.

And boss Tamplin, whose side finished eighth last time out, has continued to recruit big names this summer, with former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Foley and ex-West Ham defender Leo Chambers also announced this week.

Thirty-four-year-old Pennant, who played in Liverpool’s 2-1 Champions League final defeat to AC Milan in 2007, was last in action at League One Bury last season.