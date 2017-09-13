Northampton 3 Pompey 1: Match ratings

Have your say

Chief sports writer Neil Allen runs the rule over the players in last night’s clash at Sixfields.

• Pompey

Luke McGee: Will question his display 4

Nathan Thompson: Very solid 7

Christian Burgess: Grew into game 7

Matt Clarke: Pick of defence despite own goal 8

Damien McCrory: Looks a good recruit 7

Adam May (Ben Close, 57mins: Kept ball well 7): Real mixed bag 6

Stuart O’Keefe: Continues to impress 8

Jamal Lowe: Wasted chances 6

Brett Pitman: Tried to influence 6

Matty Kennedy: So bright throughout 9

Conor Chaplin: Ball didn’t fall for him 7

Subs not used: Alex Bass, Curtis Main, Dion Donohue, Kal Naismith, Kyle Bennett, Drew Talbot

• Northampton

Matt Ingram: Superb late saves 8

Brendan Maloney: Did little wrong 7

Aaron Pierre: Towering presence 7

Ash Taylor: Saved by post from own goal 6

David Buchanan: Reliable full-back 7

Shaun McWilliams (Yaser Kasim, 29mins: So, so 6): Injury ended promising display 6

Matt Grimes: Caused problems from dead balls 8

Matt Crooks: Real driving presence 7

George Smith (Daniel Powell, 56mins: Tried to stem tide 6): Worked hard 6

Chris Long: Some lovely finishes 9

Alex Revell (Marc Richards, 78mins): Ran himself into the ground 7

Subs not used: David Cornell, Leon Barnett, Billy Waters, Regan Poole

• Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire): Did very well 8

• Attendance: 5,855 (1,153 away)

• Star man: Matty Kennedy: So bright on the ball, willing to work and always a threat down the left, while a wonderfully-struck shot brought him his maiden Pompey goal.

• We want him: Chris Long: Two good finishes from the striker capped a probing an energetic display as he capitalised on poor Pompey defending.

• We don’t want him: Yaser Kasim: An early introduction through injury but did little to effect the game, particularly when his team was put under severe pressure in the second half.

• Magic moment: Lovely strike from Kennedy gave Pompey hope early in the second half amid a spirited showing after the break, but unfortunately the visitors could not capitalise.

• Their manager: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: His side took advantage of Pompey’s defensive generosity, yet more importantly continued to remain in the game under second-half pressure.