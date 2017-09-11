Northampton v Pompey: Away-day guide

Pompey supporters are on the road again on Tuesday – this time to Northampton Town’s Sixfields Stadium, Upton Way, NN5 5QA.

The Cobblers moved there in 1994 and the stadium has a capacity of just over 7,798.

Most Blues fans will be housed in the Moulton College South Stand at one end of the pitch, with some additional seats in the East Stand.

Kick-off in the League One fixture is 7.45pm.

GETTING THERE BY CAR

If you are coming by car from the south, then either take the M1 and leave at junction 15A – or take the A34 and M40 and leave at junction 10 on to the A43 towards Northampton, passing under the M1.

Sixfields Stadium and nearby leisure complex are well signposted and will be on your right.

CAR PARKING

There is some parking at the ground with a charge of £4 per car.

Alternatively, near the ground – off the TGI Friday’s roundabout – is a hard-standing area known as Duston Mill, which is used as a car park on match days and also costs £4.

Make sure you only use official football parking because parking in the nearby leisure complex for the match is not allowed and will probably result in a fine.

GETTING THERE BY PUBLIC TRANSPORT

The train journey from Portsmouth, via London Waterloo and Euston, takes around three-and-a-half hours.

However, after the match it will only be possible to get back as far as London Euston. There are no trains onwards to Portsmouth.

Northampton station is more than two miles from the stadium, so it is probably best to get a taxi or take the hourly D2 bus towards Daventry, which goes by the Sixfields retail park and stops about 200 yards from the ground.

The buses go from the bridge over the railway at the south end of the station.

The trip takes about 20 minutes but traffic can be heavy on a match day.

However, it may not be running to get you back after the match.

EATING AND DRINKING

The ground is built at a leisure complex, so there are fast-food outlets like McDonalds, KFC and Pizza Hut.

There is a ten-pin bowling alley, which has a bar and shows Sky Sports, too.

The nearby TGI Fridays (NN5 4EG) usually welcomes away fans – as does Frankie & Benny’s (also NN5 4EG).

The only pub in the area is the Sixfields Tavern NN5 5QL, a family friendly Hungry Horse pub.

It was closed for refurbishment on our last visit to Sixfields but is now open again.

At Sixfields itself there is Carrs Bar – the entrance to which is at the back of the main stand.

The bar usually admits away supporters and has televised football.

Inside the ground, hot dogs, burgers, pies and sausage rolls are on sale.

In the town centre, which is more than two miles from the ground, you can find a Wetherspoons, The Cordwainer, The Ridings, NN1 2AQ.

Also in the town centre is The Market Tavern – formerly Tommy Flynn’s, 11 Fish Street, NN1 2AA, which serves food.

If you are into real ale the Malt Shovel Tavern, 121 Bridge Street, NN1 1QF – near the station, opposite the Carlsberg brewery – is recommended as the best real ale pub in Northampton.

Near the leisure complex you will cross Walter Tull Way, named after the former Spurs and Northampton Town player who served in the ‘Footballers Battalion’ on the Somme and became the first black army officer to lead troops into battle in the First World War.

Tull was killed on March 25, 1918 but his body was never recovered.

There is a memorial to him at the ground.