Northampton v Pompey: Early team news

Have your say

Pompey travel to Northampton tomorrow night looking for a second away win on the bounce.

The Blues won 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Kenny Jackett will be without Oliver Hawkins for the trip to Northampton.

The towering striker is missing having received six stitches to a head wound sustained at AFC Wimbledon.

That puts Conor Chaplin in the frame to start in attack for the Blues following his goal-scoring entrance at Kingsmeadow.

Stuart O’Keefe injured his arm in the game, but is expected to be available.

Jack Whatmough is definitely out after a knee operation.