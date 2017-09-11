Northampton v Pompey: Early team news

Pompey travel to Northampton tomorrow night looking for a second away win on the bounce.
The Blues won 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.
Kenny Jackett will be without Oliver Hawkins for the trip to Northampton.
The towering striker is missing having received six stitches to a head wound sustained at AFC Wimbledon.
That puts Conor Chaplin in the frame to start in attack for the Blues following his goal-scoring entrance at Kingsmeadow.
Stuart O’Keefe injured his arm in the game, but is expected to be available.
Jack Whatmough is definitely out after a knee operation.
