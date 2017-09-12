Northampton v Pompey preview: Gaffer for a day

Pompey fan Paul Fletcher, 21, from Cosham, gives his thoughts ahead of the match for Pompey at Northampton...

I was impressed with the performance at AFC Wimbledon and would have taken a point from a hard place to go.

We demonstrated great determination and showed character, we wanted to win it more and the margin of victory could have been greater.

Although I did feel the penalty was a bit soft!

I’m happy with Kenny Jackett, he will say when he’s wrong and when he’s right, I think we will be all right. I’m not expecting miracles, I would be happy with mid-table.

For tonight at Northampton I’m going for a 1-0 victory to us. I believe we will be a bit too strong for them.

Obviously Oliver Hawkins is not playing, otherwise I would keep the team unchanged from Wimbledon.

Conor Chaplin should be the one coming in for Hawkins, he deserves a start and looks confident at the moment.

There’s a massive debate whether he’s an impact player, but I think he has really matured this year and can see Jackett getting the best out of him.

You cannot have a player scoring goals sat on the bench. Besides he works hard when he comes on and even chased back against Wimbledon.

It’s a shame for Hawkins, I have been very impressed with him, it is a big step up from non-league to League One.

And I’m a big fan of Matty Kennedy.