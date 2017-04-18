Notts County 1 Pompey 3: Gaffer For A Day

Steve Ayling, aged 54, from Stamshaw gives his verdict on Pompey’s victory over Notts County and promotion to League One.

What did you make of the game?

It was looking like it could go either way for about 10 minutes in the second half.

Both teams were scrapping it out and then we took control of the game.

I didn’t think much of Notts County, mind you.

I was not impressed with their style at all. It really was not pleasing to watch.

If that’s what League Two football is, then I’m glad we’re out of it.

When the subs came on, we got a bit of control and started to stretch their defence.

Conor Chaplin and Jamal Lowe made a massive difference for us.

And then, it’s promotion, which I could not be happier about.

Who was your man of the match?

Lowe was absolutely fantastic when he came off the bench.

He had a tremendous impact on the game.

He was absolutely wonderful and to do it under that sort of pressure was excellent.

Lowe netted two well-taken goals and that bags us promotion, which we have been waiting for.

What about the pitch invasion?

I was actually in hospitality for the game, so I wasn’t able to get out there.

Knowing me, I would have ended up getting nicked!

But it shows the passion of our supporters and they are a credit to the club.

The atmosphere throughout the game was amazing, from the first to the final whistle. It’s testament to every one of them.

And Iain McInnes’ announcement?

I have to pay a tribute to Ian. He is a genuine Portsmouth bloke and he bleeds the football club.

He has done such a wonderful job and goes out with his head held high.

It will be interesting what goes on regarding the takeover now.

I’m also really pleased for Paul Cook. It shows he’s got it right, all the way to the end.

Steve’s ratings: David Forde 9; Gareth Evans 9; Christian Burgess 9; Jack Whatmough 9; Enda Stevens 9; Michael Doyle 9; Amine Linganzi 9; Carl Baker 9; Gary Roberts 9; Kyle Bennett 9; Kal Naismith 9. Subs: Conor Chaplin 9; Jamal Lowe 10