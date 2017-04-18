Notts County 1 Pompey 3: Match ratings

Neil Allen runs the rule over the players and officials from Pompey’s win at Meadow Lane.

POMPEY

David Forde: Such a reliable figure 7

Gareth Evans: Safe hands from penalty spot 7

Christian Burgess: Martialled defence well 7

Jack Whatmough: Immense upon return 8

Enda Stevens: Regular outlet down the left 7

Michael Doyle: Wanted it so badly 7

Amine Linganzi: Battled away 6

Carl Baker (69 mins Jamal Lowe: Gone into Pompey folklore 9): Prompted well 7

Gary Roberts (62 mins Conor Chaplin: A pest 7): Industrious 7

Kyle Bennett (90 mins Stanley Aborah): Always posed problems 8

Kal Naismith: Once again the architect 8

Subs not used: Liam O’Brien, Tom Davies, Curtis Main, Drew Talbot

NOTTS COUNTY

Adam Collin: No chance with goals 7

Matt Tootle: Very comfortable 7

Haydn Hollis: Did okay 7

Richard Duffy: Awful mistake for penalty 5

Marc Bola: Rather agricultural 6

Michael O’Connor: (45 mins Mark Yeates: Little impact 5): Injury ended his game 7

Rob Milsom: Kept it tidy

Adam Campbell (75 mins Tahvon Campbell: Chased everything 6): Buzzed around 8

Jorge Grant: Took goal well 8

Elliott Hewitt: Loves a tackle 7

Jon Stead: Always a handful 7

Subs not used: Joe Searson-Smithard, Carl Dickinson, Alan Smith, Jonathan Forte, Josh Clackstone

Attendance; 12,184 (4,366)

Referee; Graham Salisbury (Lancashire) - Handled it well: 7

Man of the Match: Jamal Lowe - Will forever retain a place in Pompey hearts after coming on to seal promotion in a dramatic and wonderful finale.

We Want Him: Adam Campbell - Such a bright and creative player, always looking capable of conjuring something up while on the pitch. Impressive performer.

We Don’t Want Him: Richard Duffy - Gifted Pompey the opener with a ridiculous challenge for the penalty and struggled throughout.

Magic Moment: The sounding of the final whistle – and subsequent pitch invasion by the travelling Pompey army to celebrate promotion.

Their Manager: Kevin Nolan - His side matched Pompey well, but never looked like winning it.