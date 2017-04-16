Notts County v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Our Pompey away travel guide, brought to you by Pam Wilkins and Johnny Moore, in the memory of Ken Malley.

MEADOW LANE

Opened: 1910

Capacity: 20,300

Record attendance: 47,310 (v York City, FA Cup sixth round, 1955)

Pompey supporters will travel to Notts County’s Meadow Lane stadium, Nottingham, NG2 3HJ, tomorrow for their penultimate away game of the season.

Meadow Lane has been the Magpies’ home since 1910.

It is an all-seater stadium, which currently boasts a capacity of 20,300.

Blues fans will be in the Jimmy Sirrel Stand, located on one side of the ground.

Leave the M1 at junction 24 and take the A453 towards Nottingham.

At the Clifton Bridge junction, follow the signs for the A52 towards Grantham, past the Nottingham Knight roundabout to join the Lings Bar Road at the next traffic island.

Follow the A52 signposted Grantham to the Gamston roundabout, then turn left on to the A6011, Radcliffe Road, towards Trent Bridge and Nottingham.

Cross the Lady Bay Bridge and turn left on to Meadow Lane. The ground is directly ahead.

Parking is available at the Cattle Market opposite the away end or at Nottingham City Council’s Eastcroft depot, NG2 3AH.

There is a charge for both car parks.

The depot is a five-minute walk from Meadow Lane and located just off London Road (A60) opposite Hooters.

The entrance is signposted with banners and is manned by security guards throughout the match.

There is street parking to be found in the area, although some of it is pay and display and some is residents only.

There is a relatively new, secure multi-story car park at Nottingham Railway Station which offers match-day parking. The entrance is via Queens Road.

There are direct trains running regularly from London St Pancras International to Nottingham, which take just less than two hours.

The ground is a 10 to 15-minute walk away from the railway station.

As you come out of the main station entrance, turn left across the car park and then right at the traffic lights into Cattle Market Road.

The ground is about a quarter-of-a-mile down the dual carriageway on the left.

Alternatively, if you show your match ticket, you can get a reduction on the tram fare from Station Street to the ground.

In the ground the usual selection of hot drinks, food and alcohol are on sale.

The big supporters’ club bar at Meadow Lane, which Pompey fans will remember using in the past when playing Nottingham Forest, will be for home fans only.

The nearest pub to the ground is the Southbank Bar, Trent Bridge, NG2 5GJ – the other side of Trent Bridge near the Forest Ground. It is a sports bar serving real ale and pub grub.

Other than that there is a big selection of pubs in town near the station and canal area.

For real ale fans, just across from the front of the station – down Queensbridge Road – is the Vat & Fiddle, NG2 1NB, which is next to the Castle Rock micro-brewery.

It offers food and a selection of real ales.

There is also the Waterfront complex of bars, including a Wetherspoons, which is a short walk from the train station.

As you come out of the station, turn right and cross over to the other side of the road.

As you cross the bridge you can see the complex.

At the top of the road, turn left and the Waterfront complex is just down on the left, located behind the buildings on the main road.

A pub of note here is the Canal House, 48-52 Canal Street, NG1 7EH.

It is unique among pubs in that the adjacent canal extends inside, complete with resident narrow boat.

The Canal House serves food and real ale.

If you have a bit of time on your hands, then the Olde Trip To Jerusalem, Brewhouse Yard, NG1 6AD is worth a visit.

Advertised as the oldest pub in England, this historic pub dates back to the 12th century and some of the rooms are cave-like, having been carved out of the rock Nottingham Castle is situated upon.

Add real ale, food and a small beer garden, then it is certainly worth a visit.

It is about a five-minute walk away from the train station.

As you come out of the station turn right.

At the top of the road turn left and then take the second right into Castle Road.

The pub is just tucked away on the left.