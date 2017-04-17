Search

Notts County v Pompey – Live

Pompey travel to Notts County today in League Two

Pompey travel to Notts County today in League Two

Matt Clarke. Picture: Joe Pepler

Defender demands ruthless Pompey mindset

0
Have your say

Join Will Rooney for live updates and more from Pompey’s trip to Notts County.

Remember to hit refresh to update...

Back to the top of the page