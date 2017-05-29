O’Brien: Forde perfect fit for Pompey

DAVID FORDE can continue to excel in Pompey’s back line during their return to League One.

That is the verdict of Liam O’Brien, who is convinced his former team-mate will remain a Blues force.

Mark Catlin has held talks with Forde’s representatives over a potential permanent Fratton Park deal.

Having been released by Millwall, the 37-year-old is available on a free transfer – and the club where he made 47 appearances on loan are interested.

As goalkeeping back up, O’Brien saw at close quarters the strengths of Forde during that season-long stay on the south coast.

And Coventry’s new recruit is adamant the veteran is the right man for the League One task ahead.

He said: ‘David came so close to 20 clean sheets last season, which is an unbelievable figure. He is a true pro and I have learnt so much from him.

‘I can’t see why he would not be able to continue performing in League One, he’s probably got three or fours years left in him and Pompey fans already know what he brings to the table after such a great season.

‘His fitness is superb. Obviously I haven’t got to that age yet, but when I do I can only hope I’m still giving it 100 per cent and continuing to match people and getting better. Age is just a number.

‘He dominates his area and that’s a big part of what he brings, certainly in Leagues One or Two. Balls come into the box and he’s dominant, he comes out and gets them.

‘I’ve learnt so much from him, I’ve watched how he commands his area, and that has been the major thing for me.’

Forde was released by Millwall on Thursday after 339 appearances.

Along with Michael Doyle, he was ever-present in the title-winning campaign.