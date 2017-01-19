On-the-move Wallace keen to see Pompey promoted

Jed Wallace wants to see Pompey promoted – after completing a loan move to Millwall.

The ex-Blues ace today sealed a return to The Den, where he spent two months last season.

The Wolves player announced the news of his much-anticipated switch until the end of the season on Twitter.

And when doing so he reserved some kind words for his fans in Pompey, who were eager to see the forward make an emotional return to Fratton Park.

The 22-year-old thanked them for their continued support and wished Paul Cook’s side well in their pursuit of promotion from League Two.

His Twitter feed read: Really happy to finally be back with the group @MillwallFC .. thanks everyone for the patience and messages.

‘Thankyou for all the messages from Portsmouth fans doesn’t go unnoticed. hope to see them get promotion.’