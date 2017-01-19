On this day: Benjani scores Premier League hat-trick

On January 19, 2008, Benjani scored a hat-trick as Pompey beat Derby 3-1 at Fratton Park.

The Zimbabwean’s goals ended the Blues’ five-match goal drought at Fratton Park.

Until then, Kanu was the last Pompey player to net at home for Harry Redknapp’s side – in a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn on October 31, 2007.

After the game, Redknapp said: ‘It was a good win for us. We got off to a bad start but I think the crowd played a big part.

‘It’s easy to get frustrated but they really helped us.

‘It’s unusual for us, finding goals difficult to come by. But they were three wonderful goals by Benjani.

‘We always make a lot of chances here and it was three good points in the end.’

‘Nico Krancjar did some fantastic things with the ball out on the left for us. We’ll just keep going, I don’t know about Europe.’

The goals took Benjani’s tally to the season to 13.

On February 5, 2008, he was sold to Manchester City for £3.87m.