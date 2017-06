On June 13, 1964 it was announced Pompey legend Jimmy Dickinson would be awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in recognition for his services to football.

The one-club man made 828 appearances in all competitions for the Blues and was also capped 48 times for England.

He was given the nickname Gentlemen Jim because of his perfect discipline record, having never been booked during his 19-year career.