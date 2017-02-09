On this day: Manley’s Pompey career cut short by knee injury

On February 9, 1974, Pompey centre-half Malcolm Manley suffered a career-ending injury in a 4-0 away defeat to Notts County.

The Scotsman, who had joined the club in December 1973 for £45,000, was substituted after collapsing in agony.

Manley made a comeback appearence a year later, but had to call an end to his career.

The defender had previously been on the Leicester City bench for the 1969 FA Cup final. He also represented Scotland Schoolboys in his youth.

Manley only managed to make 11 appearances for the Blues before retiring at the age of 25.