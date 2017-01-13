On this day: New Knight record... Fenwick sacked

On January 13, 1996, Alan Knight made his 601st league appearance for Pompey in a 3-1 win at home to Grimsby.

The achievement was significant as it meant Knight surpassed Chelsea’s Peter Bonetti to claim the record for the most appearances for one club by a goalkeeper.

Former Pompey boss Terry Fenwick

Knight would go on to play 683 league games for the Blues, putting him second behind Jimmy Dickinson.

Also on this day, two years later in 1998, Terry Fenwick was sacked as Pompey manager.

The news came just 24 hours after Terry Venables had announced that he would be departing the club, leaving assistant assistant boss Keith Waldon to manage the team.