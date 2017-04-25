On This Day: Pompey announce new stadium plans

On April 25, 2007, Pompey unveiled ambitious plans to move to a 36,000 capacity stadium at The Hard.

Details were announced at a press conference at The Jumeirah Carlton Tower Hotel in London with owner Sacha Gaydamak, chief executive Peter Storrie and manager Harry Redknapp all present.

An artist's impression of how the stadium would have looked from the outside

Construction of the joint-£600m venture with Stellar Property Group had been earmarked to begin in the summer of 2008, with Fratton Park to be demolished and replaced by 750 new homes.

Pompey, who were in the Premier League at the time, were then to be welcomed to their new home by 2011.

At the time, Storrie said: ‘This will be the most spectacular stadium, set against the backdrop of the harbour and the English Channel befitting the club’s history.

‘The club will be playing a big part in the regeneration of the city and our fans will have the very best in terms of facilities and amenities as well as an excellent viewing experience.

‘Portsmouth Football Club is moving into a new dawn with the backing of owner Alexandre Gaydamak and these are very exciting times for the club both on and off the field.’