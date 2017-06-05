On this day: Pompey appoint Alan Ball

On June 5, 1984, Alan Ball was appointed Blues boss on a permanent basis.

He had taken over as caretaker manager following the sacking of Bobby Campbell in May of that year.

It was the start of a four-and-a-half-year spell at Fratton Park which saw the former England World Cup winner lead the club to the First Division title in the 1986-87 season.

Ball was sacked in January 1989, with the Blues back in the second tier of English football.

However, he returned in January 1998 for his second spell in charge, before departing in December 1999.