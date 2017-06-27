On this day: Pompey break their transfer record

On June 27, 1951 Gordon Dale became Pompey’s record signing.

The outside-left moved to Fratton Park for £20,000 from Chesterfield.

Dale featured in the first-ever floodlit Football League fixture on February 22, 1956 when the Blues hosted Newcastle United at Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, on June 27, 1977 Alan Knight announced he would sign as an apprentice on his 16th birthday.

The talented goalkeeper had attracted interest from a number of teams but Knight remained loyal to Pompey and went on to make over 800 appearances for the club.