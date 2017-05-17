Search

On this day: Pompey celebrate FA Cup win

Kanu scored the only goal of the game as Pompey defeated Cardiff 1-0 in the final at Wembley

On May 17, 2008, Pompey celebrated FA Cup glory after a 1-0 win against Cardiff at Wemmbley.

Kanu’s first-half effort earned the Blues success in the competition for the first time since 1939.

The Nigerian scrambled home the only goal of the game at the near post eight minutes before half-time, after Cardiff keeper Peter Enckelman fumbled John Utaka’s cross.

It was boss Harry Redknapp’s first major piece of silverware in his managerial career.

The success earned Pompey a place in the Uefa Cup – their first taste of European competition.

Teams:

Captain Sol Campbell went up to lift the FA Cup for Pompey

Pompey: James, Johnson, Campbell, Distin, Hreidarsson, Utaka (Nugent 69), Pedro Mendes (Diop 78), Diarra, Muntari, Kranjcar, Kanu (Baros 87).

Subs Not Used: Ashdown, Pamarot.

Cardiff: Enckelman, McNaughton, Johnson, Loovens, Capaldi, Ledley, Rae (Sinclair 86), McPhail, Whittingham (Ramsey 61), Parry, Hasselbaink (Thompson 70).

Subs Not Used: Oakes, Purse.

Att: 89,874

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral).

