On this day: Pompey fans turn on Perrin

Have your say

On Tuesday, September 20 2005 Pompey fans turned on manager Alain Perrin after the Blues crashed out of the Carling Cup with a shock second-round defeat at Gillingham.

Pompey lost 3-2 after extra-time to their League One opponents, which caused the travelling Fratton faithful to rip into the Frenchman and his players as they left the pitch.

Perrin kept his players locked in the dressing room for 45 minutes and gagged them from speaking to the press.

Meanwhile, on Friday, September 20 1974 Blues chairman John Deacon believed a ‘new Fratton Park’ at the former City Airport could be in place within five years.

Deacon revealed early blueprints were in place for the site to be a multi-purpose sports centre.