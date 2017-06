On June 9, 2004, Harry Harris sadly passed away aged 69.

The Welshman joined Pompey in 1958 from Newport County and spent 13 years at Fratton Park, making 380 appearances.

He helped the Blues capture the Division Three title in the 1961-62 season and was made captain in 1965.

Harris retired in 1971 after returning to Newport for a brief loan spell. He then started his own double glazing company in Leeds.