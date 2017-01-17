On this day: Pompey sack Ball

On January 17, 1989, Alan Ball was sacked as Pompey manager.

The World Cup winner was given his marching orders by then chairman Jim Gregory after the Blues’ 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester in the old Division Two.

It was the Blues’ fifth defeat in six games in their first season back in the league following their relegation from Division One.

Ball, who had been in the Fratton Park hot seat since 1984, was replaced by John Gregory, whose reign was to last only 12 months.

He returned to the club in 1998 and helped steer the club away from relegation with a 3-1 victory at Bradford on the last day of the season.