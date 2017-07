On Monday, July 4 2005 Yakubu left Pompey for Middlesbrough for £7.5m.

The Nigeria international made a permanent move to the Blues in 2003 for £4.5m after a successful loan spell during the second half of the 2002-03 season.

He helped Harry Redknapp’s men win the Division One title.

Yakubu bagged 36 goals in 78 appearances at Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, on Friday, July 4 1997 the demolition of the Fratton end was completed in order to build a 4,500-seater stand.