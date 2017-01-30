On this day: Ronaldo stuns Pompey

On January 30, 2008, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice – including a stunning free-kick – to give Manchester United a 2-0 win over Pompey at Old Trafford.

Before the game, all the talk was of David James making his 500th Premier League appearance.

But once the match kicked off there was only one name on everyone’s lips.

Ronaldo gave the Red Devils the lead nine minutes in, following a slick one-two with fellow countryman Nani, and it took just three more minutes for him to double United’s lead.

Lining up a free-kick from 30 yards, Ronaldo rifled home a stunning strike from 30-yards out.

The ball was hit with incredible pace, power and dip, giving James no chance as it flew into the top corner.

David James, right, and Sol Campbell after Ronaldo's goal against Pompey Picture: Steve Reid

After the game, United boss Sir Alex Ferguson described it as the best free-kick he’d ever seen in the Premier League.

The 75,415 crowd at Old Trafford that day is also the biggest ever to watch a league game involving Pompey.