Oxford 3-0 Pompey: Match ratings

Brandon Haunstrup was the standout Pompey performer on a day to forget at Oxford’s Kassam Stadium.

The young left-back was named The New’s man of the match after a battling performance in difficult circumstances.

Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the defender’s performance, plus that of his Pompey team-mates.

Match ratings:

Luke McGee: Culpable for the first goal – 6

Drew Talbot (2): Steady performance – 7

Christian Burgess: Defensively dominant throughout – 8

Jack Whatmough: Superb in the air – 7

Brandon Haunstrup: Did himself proud – 8

Adam May: Some encouraging moments – 7

Danny Rose: Couldn’t impose himself – 6

Gareth Evans: Not used enough – 6

Brett Pitman: Couldn’t get involved – 5

Kyle Bennett: Nothing came off – 5

Kal Naismith (1): Starved of decent service – 5

Subs:

(1) Conor Chaplin: Added something – 6

(2) Carl Baker: Tried to get Pompey going – 6