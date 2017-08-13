Oxford 3-0 Pompey: Match ratings

Brandon Haunstrup was the standout Pompey performer on a day to forget at Oxford’s Kassam Stadium.
The young left-back was named The New’s man of the match after a battling performance in difficult circumstances.
Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the defender’s performance, plus that of his Pompey team-mates.
Match ratings:
Luke McGee: Culpable for the first goal – 6
Drew Talbot (2): Steady performance – 7
Christian Burgess: Defensively dominant throughout – 8
Jack Whatmough: Superb in the air – 7
Brandon Haunstrup: Did himself proud – 8
Adam May: Some encouraging moments – 7
Danny Rose: Couldn’t impose himself – 6
Gareth Evans: Not used enough – 6
Brett Pitman: Couldn’t get involved – 5
Kyle Bennett: Nothing came off – 5
Kal Naismith (1): Starved of decent service – 5
Subs:
(1) Conor Chaplin: Added something – 6
(2) Carl Baker: Tried to get Pompey going – 6
