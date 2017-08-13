Oxford 3 Pompey 0: Gaffer For A Day

Have your say

Chris Thornton, 16, from Waterlooville, gives his verdict on Pompey’s defeat to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

• What did you make of that?

Christian Burgess was his star man. Picture: Joe Pepler

It was shocking, the second half was as bad as Crewe at home last season.

There was a lack of passion and lack of communication in defence, the players didn’t seem bothered at all.

Pretty much everything was wrong about that performance.

Having said that, I was annoyed by those near me who booed at the final whistle. We’re only two games into the league season.

Unfortunately, it reminded me how the crowd at Fratton Park can be.

• Bearing in mind this is now a step up, what did you make of Oxford United?

The first half we were all over them, they certainly weren’t anything special.

But after the break they got the first goal and dominated midfield, seeming to go for it a bit more.

Oxford were decent but the 3-0 scoreline was a bit of an injustice.

Having said that, we have to do better in games.

• You’ve gone low on the player ratings then.

Yes, it’s difficult to pick a man of the match after that but I’m going for Christian Burgess.

He kept us in it at times with some crucial tackles, while Drew Talbot played solidly enough.

Mind you, as a team, none of them seemed that bothered in the second half and that is why the ratings are like that.

I thought Kal Naismith was really lazy, Pompey were pressing in the first half and he was walking around.

And Brandon Haunstrup was getting beaten far too easily, especially in the build up to the first goal. I never really felt comfortable with him there.

• So where do Pompey need to strengthen during this transfer window?

Firstly, with Tareiq Holmes-Dennis injured, we need a new left-back.

It’s a shame, he really looked class pre-season.

Even with Haunstrup, you need two left-backs and let’s not forget Enda Stevens provided the most assists last season.

We also desperately need a strong central midfielder to do the dirty work.

There is a lack of bite. Danny Rose is in there for interceptions and does go into tackles but we also need a niggly player in there, getting into them.

We have to get a bit of nastiness, a proper nasty central midfielder like Scott Brown or Michael Doyle.

At the moment we are getting walked over and it’s disappointing.

Chris’s ratings: Luke McGee 5; Drew Talbot 7; Christian Burgess 7; Jack Whatmough 6; Brandon Haunstrup 4; Danny Rose 5; Adam May 5; Gareth Evans 5; Brett Pitman 6; Kyle Bennett 5; Kal Naismith 4