Oxford v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Have your say

Check out our Pompey away travel guide, brought to you by Pam Wilkins and Johnny Moore, in the memory of Ken Malley.

• KASSAM STADIUM

The Four Candles pub

Built: 1997; Opened: 2001; Capacity: 12,500; Record attendance: 12,243 (v Leyton Orient, League Two, May 6, 2006

On Saturday, Pompey begin their League One away campaign at Oxford United.

Kenny Jackett’s Blues will travel to the Kassam Stadium, Grenoble Road, Oxford, OX4 4XP for a 3pm kick-off.

The U’s ground has a capacity of 12,500 and away fans are usually housed on one side of the North Stand, towards the open end of the ground.

Please note Pompey’s ticket allocation (1,794) has been sold out and there will be no tickets on sale on the day.

• GETTING THERE

From the A34, follow the brown football signs to the Kassam Stadium.

The stadium is between the Oxford Science Park and Blackbird Leys Estate.

From the A423 ring road, take the A4074 towards Reading.

After the roundabout at Sainsbury’s, take the left signposted Cowley/Wallington/Oxford Science Park and you will come to the ground on your left.

• CAR PARKING

There are unreserved parking spaces at the stadium for around 2,000 cars.

Parking is free and on a first-come, first-served basis.

For big games, the car park does get full quite a while before kick-off.

There is an overflow car park at the back of the nearby Vue Cinema.

There is also some on-street parking between the Wallington Road roundabout and the stadium.

But be warned, latecomers who risk parking in residents-only parking schemes or on yellow lines, which includes the grass verges, are likely to get parking tickets.

For disabled supporters, there are specific bays near to each stand.

• FROM THE STATION

The journey from Portsmouth to Oxford takes a little more than two hours with a change at Southampton or Winchester.

There is likely to be some disruption on the Portsmouth to Waterloo via Basingstoke trains on Saturday so it is best to check the latest updates on ojp.nationalrail.co.uk

Oxford Station is about four miles from the Kassam Stadium.

There is a taxi rank at the stadium, or the Oxford Bus Company service number five runs regularly from stop R2 to the Knights Road stop in Blackbird Leys, which is a short walk from the ground.

• EATING & DRINKING

On previous visits to the Kassam Stadium, most Blues fans have discovered there is a very limited choice of bars near the ground.

The Holiday Inn Express Hotel on the corner does not admit football supporters.

There is a cinema and bowling alley complex near the stadium called Ozone, with a bar and food outlets.

The stadium offers food and drinks in the concourse and in the car park.

There is also the nearby Ozone Leisure Centre, between the west car park and overflow car park, which features a Vue Cinema, Hollywood Bowl, Frankie & Benny’s, a Chinese restaurant and a fish and chip shop.

The Oxford United club shop is also located there.

Other visiting fans have recommended a small pub called the George Inn, 5 Sandford Road, OX4 4PU, situated in Littlemore – just off the ring road (not far from Sainsbury’s). This is two miles by road but only one mile if walking to the stadium. This pub does not always admit away fans.

As you would expect, there are plenty of watering holes in the city centre.

The nearest Wetherspoons to the station is The Four Candles, George Street, OX1 2BE (named after the Two Ronnies sketch).

But the easiest answer for a drink may be to get into the stadium early.

Hot drinks and snacks are also available both inside and outside the ground.