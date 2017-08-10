Oxford v Pompey: Early team news

Have your say

Team news ahead of Pompey’s League One trip to Oxford.

Pompey

Kenny Jackett has the same players at his disposal as Tuesday’s trip to Cardiff City.

Summer signing Nathan Thompson is back in training, but not available for selection.

However, Matt Clarke won’t return until at least September.

Meanwhile, Milan Lalkovic is also continuing his return to full fitness after suffering ankle ligament damage in training.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis is out for three to four months after he limped out of Pompey’s curtain-raiser against Rochdale.

Jamal Lowe serves the second of a three-match ban after he was sent-off against the Dales.

Oxford

Boss Pep Ruiz is without Charlie Raglan, who has been ruled out for six months after rupturing ankle ligaments in training.

However, Kane Hemmings is pushing for squad selection having trained all week following a tight quad muscle.

New signing Gino Van Kessel has arrived on loan from Slavia Prague, but it may be too soon for him to feature.

Another fresh recruit, Ivo Pekalski, may also have to wait for an opportunity.

The U’s will include ex-Pompey keeper Simon Eastwood in their side.