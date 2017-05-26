Past greats are why Pompey fans have high standards

The standards have been exacting.

And Kal Naismith believes you only have to look in the history books to see why.

A stroll around Fratton Park will confirm the Pompey attacking talent’s thoughts.

There you can still see the likes of Peter Crouch, Jermain Defoe and Sol Campbell adorning the walls of the stands.

The calibre of player Blues supporters have seen in royal blue in recent years has seen the bar raised high.

Getting remotely near those levels is a task plenty failed to achieve, as the club careered down the divisions since falling out of the Premier League in 2010.

Paul Cook’s side are upwardly mobile once again, however, after winning League Two in dramatic fashion.

Naismith knows he can reflect on a season where he’s played a key role in that success after finishing as top scorer with 15 goals.

The 25-year-old was also the man who so often sprinkled his quality across proceedings, as he underlined his manager’s conviction he is one of the most talented players in his squad.

The Scot is just pleased he has been able to begin to move Pompey fans back to the level they believe they belong at.

Naismith said: ‘The players who were at this club before are why these fans have high standards. They’ve seen quality players here for years.

‘At the same time, they understand where the club has been and have done so much for it.

‘So we’ve seen what they’ve done for the club and we’re now helping them to take the first step back.

‘To see we’re starting to get somewhere is brilliant for them – and it’s brilliant for us to be at the club. It’s good to be a part of it.’

Naismith believes the realisation of what he has achieved this season will still take a while to sink in.

The former Rangers man knows full well there are many pros who will go through their career without winning a title.

He said: ‘Everyone I speak to is saying thank you and I’ve been a massive part in this.

‘It’ll be later in the summer I’ll think of how I’ve done and scoring goals at important times.

‘I’ll think of the games I helped the team win, what happened and the points I’ve contributed to.

‘I want to have better and better seasons moving forward.

‘But you could end up looking back at this season in a few years thinking, that was something.

‘All the boys who’ve had promotions say you realise how good it was further on in your career.’

– JORDAN CROSS