Paul Cook leaves Pompey

Paul Cook’s Pompey exit has been confirmed.

The Blues boss has moved to League One rivals Wigan on a three-year deal.

The move sees the 50-year-old end his two-year Fratton reign just 25 days after winning the League Two title.

Leam Richardson also moves to the DW Stadium as Cook’s assistant manager.

Cook leaves with the highest win ratio of any Pompey manager since the 1950s.

But supporters have been left disappointed by the manner of his exit coming so soon after he pledged his future to the Blues.