Paul Cook: Point gained for Pompey

Paul Cook believes Pompey gained a vital point on the road as they brought 2016 to a close with a goalless draw at Huish Park.

With the fog affecting the conditions in Somerset, neither side could see a clear path through to goal as both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

It was enough for the Blues to close the gap on the top three, who all play tomorrow, to four points.

And while that may be extended come tea time on Saturday, the Pompey boss insisted he was happy to return home without a defeat on the board.

‘I see it as a point gained,’ said Cook.

‘We tried to get men forward, we tried to get balls into the box, but in the end a point is what we get, which is always better than getting beat.

‘We’re doing well on the road, I think everyone would agree with that.

‘It’s Fratton Park now.

‘The atmosphere we’re going to create on Monday for a smashing game against Luton will be special.

‘There’s 23 games to go, 13 at Fratton Park and no more midweek travelling up north,

‘Everything is in our hands and if we can win enough games we should be able to deliver what everyone wants.’