Pearce confident Moneyfields can continue unbeaten run

Moneyfields will see their visit to struggling Arlesey Town as an opportunity to extend their stay at the top of the Southern League east division tomorrow (3pm).

The Dover Road side hold a one-point lead over Hampshire rivals Hartley Wintney at the summit of the division going into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Sam Pearce sees no reason why Moneys cannot maintain their unbeaten league record but warns there is no room for complacency.

They will also have to manage without Steve Hutchings, who starts his second suspension of the season after picking up a red card in the 5-2 victory against Aylesbury last weekend.

Even though the absence of their target man and captain is a big loss, Pearce insists Moneyfields have shown they can adapt their game without him.

‘We have been without Hutch before and dealt with it,’ the experienced defender said.

‘In the FA Trophy game, Dan Wooden played up front with Ryan Pennery and they both scored.

‘Young Pennery has hit the ground running with his goalscoring since moving from Baffins Milton Rovers in the summer.

‘Meanwhile, Wooden has shown he has spectacular strikes in him.

‘Hutch has the ability to take defenders to areas of the pitch they don’t want to go.

‘When they try to battle with him, nine times out of 10 they lose and that creates space for our players to operate.

‘We just have to play differently when he isn’t around.’

Pearce accepts it has been a dream start for Moneyfields at the higher level.

Nonetheless, he is experienced enough to know that maintaining it won’t be easy.

There are no easy games in Southern League east division, though.

Despite Arlesey being near the bottom of the table, Pearce is expecting the game to be another tough battle.

He added: ‘We will go there and set up not to get beat.

‘At the same time, we will hopefully be able to come away with three points.

‘Our home record is impeccable with five wins out of five.

‘If we can keep that going and also keep picking up points away from home then we will stay right up there.

‘Football can be a funny game, though, and things can change in an instant.

‘We have to make sure that we keep our feet on the ground and remain focused.’

– KEVIN RICKETTS