Pearce pays Pompey a visit

Have your say

In the build-up to the highly-anticipated clash against Wigan, Pompey were paid a visit from Stuart Pearce.

The former England international is friends with Kenny Jackett and visited the Blues’ Roko training base.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘We played youth football together – his career went slightly better than mine!

‘He pops in from time to time and is interested in what is going on at the club.

‘Stuart was at the Rochdale game, as well.

‘He is a good friend of mine and a very humble guy.’