Perfect 10 as Pompey Ladies reserves enjoy fine run

Finding the right balance has been crucial for manager Neil Bailey as his Pompey Ladies reserve squad have enjoy a superb winning run.

The Blues have won 10 out of 10 matches in all competitions.

Action from the reserves. Picture: Kwame Jantuah

Bailey has a talented squad of players and his new recruits have helped to ensure the team can keep improving.

He said: ‘We’ve added that balance to the already talented squad of players.

‘Training sessions have been structured in a way that bring the best out of the players alongside working on set-pieces and phases of play.

‘This combined with their hard work and attitude has aided the impressive start so far.

‘We know we can score goals but it’s having the right balance between defence and attack.

‘It’s all down to the squad we have and it will be the squad that will determine how well we do this season.

‘A combination of adding a few well known faces to the squad, along with excellent support from backroom staff like assistant manager Dan Jones and reserves physio Ash Rowlands who help add that professional feel at training and on match days.

‘Also we added a match-day photographer, Kwame, who snaps those all important moments.’

The ladies play their matches at AFC Portchester’s Wicor Rec ground and this has also helped them.

They are enjoying playing there and this has been a big help to them during their impressive run.

Bailey added: ‘They are now used to those surroundings and feel comfortable, especially at home.’