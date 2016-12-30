Perfect pro’s on Hunt for Pompey start

PAUL COOK saluted his perfect professional as he bids to continue at Yeovil.

Noel Hunt is hoping to keep his place in the side as Cook’s men travel to Huish Park tonight.

Hunt impressed after starting his first league game for Pompey in the 3-2 win at Newport County last time out.

It’s been a long wait for the 34-year-old since arriving after leaving Southend in the summer.

Cook now has to decide whether to continue with two strikers against the Glovers.

The Blues boss is confident the Irishman will have a big impact on the game whenever he’s used.

‘I couldn’t speak highly enough of Noel,’ said Cook.

‘You couldn’t speak highly enough of him.

‘He’s the perfect example of what a professional footballer should be.

‘He’s never late. He never gets fined.

‘His fitness levels are good and there’s always a smile on his face.

‘He’s always got a smile on his face. You can’t disappoint Noel.

‘Don’t forget, Noel is 34 now and has had a fantastic career.

‘But every day he trains like it’s his first.

‘We’ll know he’ll have a great effect on us.

‘I always like Noel Hunt. Noel Hunt will affect the game.

‘He will always play off his front foot so will never, ever not affect a game.’

Cook has been keen to highlight the importance of players around the squad like Hunt.

He is eager to highlight they have a significant role to play in how things will pan out for their side this season.

But he noted how the striker has already been making his mark in how his team fares.

Cook added: Noel’s the first to congratulate players.

‘He epitomises team spirit.

‘It’s all about the timing of runs now and who goes in and out.

‘It’s formations and who’s playing well together.

‘He’s a credit. Unbelievable. I couldn’t speak highly enough of him.

‘He’s as good a professional as you’ll every work with.’

– JORDAN CROSS