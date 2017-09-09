Search

Picture gallery: AFC Wimbledon 0 Pompey 2

Christian Burgess goes for a wonder goal in Pompey's League One match at AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South
Pompey's Brett Pitman scores a penalty in their League One match at AFC Wimbledon: Picture Joe Pepler/Digital South.

Check out our picture gallery from Pompey’s 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Brett Pitman scored from a penalty to give the Blues the lead in the first half before Conor Chaplin doubled their lead on 50 minutes.

Pictures courtesy of Joe Pepler.