HERE are some pictures of Pompey’s 3-2 win at Blackpool in League One.

Brett Pitman scored either side of Ben Close’s maiden goal to give the Blues all three points.

Brett Pitman scores his second goal of the match as Pompey beat Blackpool 3-2 away. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett was full of praise for his team.

