HERE are some pictures from Fratton Park where Pompey lost 1-0 to Bradford.

Matt Kilgallon scored a header in the 80th minute to give the visitors all three points.

Pompey lost 1-0 to Bradford at Fratton Park today. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Blues boss Kenny Jackett said his side need to improve at both ends of the pitch.

Pictures courtesy of Joe Pepler/Digital South.