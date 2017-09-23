Picture gallery: Scunthorpe 2 Pompey 0

CHECK out our picture gallery from Pompey’s 2-0 defeat at Scunthorpe.
Two goals in the first half were enough to earn the hosts the win with Pompey boss Kenny Jackett saying they have to learn from mistakes.
Pictures courtesy of Joe Pepler.
