Pictures: Clarke training with Pompey

These are pictures that will delight all Pompey fans.

Matt Clarke is recovering well from a hamstring injury he picked up in pre-season against the Hawks.

And while a September return has been earmarked, the centre-half seems to be well on the road to returning to full fitness.

The defender was working with the ball at Pompey’s Roko training base yesterday, as well as improving his fitness levels.

His potential return will be a welcome boost to manager Kenny Jackett following the knee injury to Tareiq Holmes-Dennis that will keep him out for several months.

Pictures are courtesy of Colin Farmery.