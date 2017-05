Pompey held a gala dinner at Fratton Park last night – just two days after clinching the League Two title.

Players were honoured for their achievements over the course of the 2016-17 season, with Enda Stevens picking up the top award.

The Irish left-back won the coveted players’ player-of-the-year-award.

Here’s some pictures of the event, with players and chairman Iain McInnes picking up their individual awards.